East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at UBS Group

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered East West Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.78.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 992,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,043. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

