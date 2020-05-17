Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

EDAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Edap Tms from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 73,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth $5,360,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 203.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Edap Tms by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 147,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

