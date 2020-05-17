Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.50.

EIX traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.95. 3,172,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,085,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edison International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,550 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,746 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,282,000 after buying an additional 1,728,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

