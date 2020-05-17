Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

EIX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of EIX traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.95. 3,172,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.24. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,363,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,812,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

