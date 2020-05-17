Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.36.

NASDAQ:EIDX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 103,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,620. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.78 and a quick ratio of 18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of -0.27.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

