Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.36.
NASDAQ:EIDX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 103,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,620. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.78 and a quick ratio of 18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of -0.27.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile
Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.