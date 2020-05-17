Elysian One Day Trading Volume Reaches $455,109.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elysian has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $67,747.65 and $455,109.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

