Emercoin (EMC) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $7,026.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,530,958 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

