Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,336 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,360,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

ENB traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. 3,854,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562,917. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

