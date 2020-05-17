Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 230,446 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $804,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,377 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 30,128,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after buying an additional 1,112,569 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 4,986,874 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,365,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after buying an additional 117,250 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,558,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,446,332. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.72.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Also, insider Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 24,100 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $193,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,714,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,519.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

