Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,681,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,486. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.07. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $63.80.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $336,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,761,240.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,884,131 shares of company stock valued at $99,893,779 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 67,842 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 207,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 75,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.