Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EFSC. Raymond James cut their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 250,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,194. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 715,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 424,037 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 513,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,027 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,459,000 after acquiring an additional 103,346 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 981,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,334,000 after acquiring an additional 55,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

