Envion (EVN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $164.00

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. Envion has a market cap of $15.18 million and approximately $164.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Envion has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Envion token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.82 or 0.01977171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00086956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00167922 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Envion Token Profile

Envion’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Envion’s official website is www.envion.org

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

