Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) is Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,393 shares during the period. Equitable accounts for about 3.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of Equitable worth $27,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nick Lane bought 4,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $63,058.00. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom bought 6,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $92,280.00. Insiders have bought a total of 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. 3,536,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,497. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

