Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will post $385.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.50 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $361.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.69.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.55. 1,005,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,579. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,424,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,593,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

