Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Establishment Labs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Establishment Labs from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.40.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 70,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,570. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $429.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a negative net margin of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.