Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Decreased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.05.

EL traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.41. 2,507,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.85. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.