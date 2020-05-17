Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Reaches $0.0178 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 81.7% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $359,281.38 and approximately $4,810.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.01983465 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00087200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00167970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Ethereum Gold launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.ethereumgold.info . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

