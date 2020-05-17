Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of ETON stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 158,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,161. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $93.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) by 164.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

