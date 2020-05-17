EUNO Market Capitalization Tops $432,971.14 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 112.7% higher against the dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $432,971.14 and approximately $15,119.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 37,223,230 coins and its circulating supply is 34,258,524 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

