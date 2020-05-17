Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EEFT has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.77. 367,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,954. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $171.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.92.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 695,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,627,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 848,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 44.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

