Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EVBG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.46.

EVBG traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.80. 661,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,871. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $309,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,941 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

