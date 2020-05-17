EveryCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $564,850.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, EveryCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and $564,850.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveryCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.78 or 0.01979892 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00086828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00167749 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EveryCoin Token Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

