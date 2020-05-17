Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Analysts expect Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) to post $2.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $870,000.00. Evolus reported sales of $2.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $40.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $57.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $114.06 million, with estimates ranging from $85.45 million to $145.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Evolus from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $3.74. 411,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,503. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.22. Evolus has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $20.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.