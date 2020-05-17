Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at SunTrust Banks

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.92.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.76. 3,460,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,631. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $378,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,475.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 744,099 shares of company stock worth $16,631,650. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $6,542,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $77,920,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Exelixis by 86.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Exelixis by 56.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 338,785 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

