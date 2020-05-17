Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

XCUR stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Exicure has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XCUR. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

