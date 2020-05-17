ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXLS. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ExlService from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of ExlService from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.38. 591,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,040. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.14. ExlService has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.19 million. ExlService had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $74,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $90,841.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $2,289,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in ExlService by 9.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $869,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

