Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 3,498,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.54.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $285.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,447 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $2,657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 280,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 183,724 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

