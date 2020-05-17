Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eyenovia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eyenovia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

EYEN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,736. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev acquired 82,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $187,118.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,701.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 903,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,674.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyenovia stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Eyenovia at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.