Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,349. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Facebook to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.07 on Friday, hitting $210.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,383,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,934,779. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $600.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.