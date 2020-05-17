Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a media sentiment score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FMAO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $20.47. 12,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $254.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.25. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMAO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,873.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $97,907. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

