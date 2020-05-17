FBN Securities Initiates Coverage on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.37.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.50. 3,503,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,406. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.37, a P/E/G ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $190.21.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

