Financial Architects Inc Sells 563 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Financial Architects Inc cut its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 109.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,031. The firm has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.24 and a 200 day moving average of $228.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

