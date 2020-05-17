Financial Comparison: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) versus CooTek (Cayman) (NASDAQ:CTK)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Akerna and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna N/A -88.38% -46.68% CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akerna and CooTek (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $10.92 million 8.61 -$12.31 million N/A N/A CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million 2.47 -$36.85 million ($0.01) -690.00

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CooTek (Cayman).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Akerna and CooTek (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25

CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.43%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than Akerna.

Summary

Akerna beats CooTek (Cayman) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

