Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Shares of FISI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.37. 99,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,795. The company has a market cap of $286.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.11. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 18.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,502.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Glaser bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,058 shares of company stock worth $226,502 over the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 23.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.