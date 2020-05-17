Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Finjan Holdings, Inc. operates as an online security and technology company primarily in the United States. It owns a portfolio of patents related to software that detects malicious code and protects end-users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans and other online threats. Finjan Holdings Inc., formerly known as Converted Organics Inc., is based in New York. “

Get Finjan alerts:

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Finjan in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNJN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.26. 396,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,948. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $29.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. Finjan has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Finjan will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Finjan by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,618,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 593,978 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Finjan by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finjan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finjan (FNJN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.