Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Finjan Holdings, Inc. operates as an online security and technology company primarily in the United States. It owns a portfolio of patents related to software that detects malicious code and protects end-users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans and other online threats. Finjan Holdings Inc., formerly known as Converted Organics Inc., is based in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Finjan in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FNJN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.26. 396,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,948. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Finjan has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Finjan will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNJN. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Finjan by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,618,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 593,978 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Finjan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Finjan by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

