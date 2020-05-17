First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised First Defiance Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded First Defiance Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Defiance Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of FDEF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 112,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $618.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.45. First Defiance Financial has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 30,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

