First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised shares of First Horizon National from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon National from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.91.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.68. 5,676,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,497,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. First Horizon National has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy P. Davidson bought 3,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,138.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at $2,231,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 690,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after buying an additional 311,322 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

