FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Lowered to $45.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.91.

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,448,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

