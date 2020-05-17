Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded to Positive by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $114.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $108.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.92.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,755,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,225. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,520,000 after purchasing an additional 192,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 440,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,762,000 after buying an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after buying an additional 6,843,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after buying an additional 1,502,688 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.