FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.23 Million

Analysts expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to announce $523.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.70 million and the lowest is $478.24 million. FleetCor Technologies posted sales of $647.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.54. The stock had a trading volume of 450,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,127. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.31.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

