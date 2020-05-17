Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Get Forterra alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRTA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forterra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forterra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.35.

FRTA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Forterra has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.58 million, a P/E ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 2.61.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Forterra had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $330.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forterra (FRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.