Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $56.10. 311,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,285,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after buying an additional 606,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,637,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,246,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,046,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,056,000 after buying an additional 179,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,887,000.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.