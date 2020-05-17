Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 375,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,997. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26.
About Franklin Street Properties
