Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 375,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,997. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

