Friendz (FDZ) Reaches Market Cap of $410,066.05

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $410,066.05 and approximately $56,674.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.51 or 0.03467227 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00053714 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00030885 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,632,726 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

