G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.91.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group stock remained flat at $$8.85 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,100. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $508.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $754.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 30,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $228,465.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,049,981.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,130,000 after purchasing an additional 397,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.