Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 735 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 256,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 19,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.07 on Friday, hitting $210.88. 19,252,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,934,779. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $600.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $7,519,349. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.30.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

