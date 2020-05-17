Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,172,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,363. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.28. The company has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

