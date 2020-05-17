GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of GLIBA stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 498,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. GCI Liberty has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 68.83%. Equities analysts expect that GCI Liberty will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $200,398.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 765,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,733.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $3,492,943.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 842,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,073,964.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,842. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

