Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,490 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 2.2% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,350,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,932,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

